Sterben außer Sicht

In deutschsprachigen Medien heute weitgehend unerwähnt: gestern wurde die Golfo Azzurro der spanischen Seenotretter-NGO Open Arms in internationalen Gewässern von der libyschen Küstenwache für mehrere Stunden festgesetzt und bedroht.
Die Ausnahme vom Schweigen im deutschsprachigen Blätterwald ist der Standard:
ATENCIÓN !! Golfo Azzurro de @openarms_fund está siendo secuestrado en aguas internacionales por Guarda Costas Libios, apunto dispararnos pic.twitter.com/sIBkIgFUdF — Oscar Camps (@campsoscar) August 15, 2017
„Sie drohen, auf uns zu schießen, sollten wir ihre Befehle nicht befolgen“, hieß es. Am Abend gab die NGO Entwarnung: Das Schiff sei wieder freigegeben worden, nachdem die Crew zwei Stunden lang massiv bedroht worden sei.
Bereits in der vergangenen Woche hatte Proactiva Open Arms mitgeteilt, von der Küstenwache des nordafrikanischen Landes mit Warnschüssen bedrängt worden zu sein. Die NGO aus der etwa zehn Kilometer von Barcelona entfernten katalanischen Stadt Badalona ist nach eigenen Angaben seit gut 14 Monaten mit zwei Rettungsschiffen im zentralen Mittelmeer aktiv und hat seither mehr als 20.000 Menschen gerettet.
Am Wochenende hatten die Hilfsorganisationen Sea-Eye, Ärzte ohne Grenzen und Save the Children angekündigt, sich vorläufig von Rettungseinsätzen zurückzuziehen. Als Gründe nannten sie Drohungen sowie Ankündigungen aus Libyen, die eigene Such- und Rettungszone auf internationale Gewässer auszuweiten.
Falls Sie das noch nicht wußten: auf der MS Hass befindet man sich mit einer der x Kriegsparteien im failed state Libyen auf Du und Du.
Was glatt gelogen ist:
Oben rechts in türkis, oberhalb von Malta sehen Sie die Aquarius, die 119 aus Seenot Gerettete (von einem Handelsschiff, auf der Open Arms erstversorgt, danach auf die Aquarius gebracht) nach mutmaßlich Catania bringt, in der Mitte in rot kreuzt die Golfo Azzurro, während die MS Hass (links, auch türkis) den Eindruck macht, als würde sie ihre PR-Reise nun abbrechen und in Richtung Norden schippern wollen (Screenshot bei marinetraffic 16.8.17, 14h)
Weiter östlich, nördlich von al Chums kreuzte die Phoenix von MOAS, die gerade ein Rendevous mit einem als pleasure boat bezeichneten Schiff hat (Screenshot ebenfalls bei marinetraffic 14h20). Entweder betreibt die libysche Küstenwache pleasure boats oder die Phoenix übernimmt gerade Schiffbrüchige.
Um sich überhaupt informieren zu können, muß man auf die englische Ausgabe der HuffPost zurück greifen (Chris York, Paco Anselmi): Defend Europe Falsely Claims Victory As Fewer Migrants Cross The Mediterranean. Here’s what’s really happening in the Med
1) The Italian Navy
On the 2 August Italy began a naval mission to assist the Libyan coast guard to curb the flow of migrants.
The numbers making the journey had been slowing over recent months but dropped sharply during the first weekend of the operation as 1,124 people were intercepted and returned to Libya, according to the International Organisation for Migration.
But aid groups suggest the apparent stemming of one problem is exacerbating another far bigger issue.
Marcella Kraay, Médecins Sans Frontières Project Coordinator currently aboard the Aquarius, told HuffPost UK: “This may sound like a solution of the problem [of people-trafficking] but actually it’s more a case of ‘out of sight, out of mind’.”
Once back in Libya, migrants face a host a host of abuses including arbitrary arrest, routine torture, forced prostitution and extortion.
Joseph, a 34-year-old Nigerian, told HuffPost UK aboard the Aquarius shortly after he was rescued: “Libyan people take us as their slaves.
“They beat us with the back of their guns or a wooden stick. In my presence they killed 19 people.
“When they kidnap you they tell you to call your family for money. If you don’t get money from your family they take you [imprison] for four months.
“They shoot the leg first. Then they kill you if you don’t pay.”
The relationship between the Italian authorities and the Libyan coast guard to deter migrant crossings was formalised way back in 2009 with The Treaty of Friendship, Partnership and Cooperation.
The latest naval mission is just the most recent example of efforts to solve – with varying degrees of success – the hugely complex problem of people-smuggling and its associated push and pull factors.
2) The Libyan Coast Guard
As mentioned above, the increased presence of the Libyan Coast Guard has resulted in more intercepted migrants as well as a reduction in the number of boats launched in the first pace.
In addition, it is the recent alarming actions of its vessels that NGOs have cited as one of the main reasons for suspending operations.
After unilaterally announcing the extension of Libyan territorial waters from the customary 12 nautical miles from shore to 70, well into what is generally considered international waters, authorities then aggressively enforced the newly-created zone.
On the 8th August, as the C-Star was floundering off the Tunisian coast suffering “technical difficulties”, a ship operated by Proactiva Open Arms was fired upon by a Libyan Coast Guard boat as seen in the video below.
The incident was repeated just today.
Italian authorities failed to condemn the threats.
Save the Children said in a statement: “Save the Children is ready and eager to deploy our vessel to the rescue zone.
“However we have a duty to ensure the safety of our team and the viability of the rescue mission. We need to have these assurances in place, before we can continue with the rescue mission as intended.
“The safety of our staff and crew is paramount and without assurances we would have to consider the possibility of a suspension – an outcome none of our staff or crew want to face.”
None of the NGOs made any mention of Defend Europe’s actions which culminated in shouting at a boat from a safe distance.
The new version contained a number of sticking points, primarily a rule which would force NGOs to sail with armed police onboard, something they argued would breach their neutrality and place further stress on the rescued.
At the time of writing, only five of the eight NGOs operating in the Med have signed up, with only three boats currently on patrol.
Fewer operations mean more people either die making the crossing or are returned to Libya.
Giorgia Linardi, a former Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) worker, told HuffPost UK: “The ones that make it to the sea are a very small selection of the ones that leave their homes.
“Some are trapped in Libya and some die along the way – so many people die on the desert crossing for example, it’s one of the most dangerous moments of the journey.”
4) Sabratah
The town of Sabratah is a key departure area on the coast Libya and violent clashes between rival governments (there are two parliaments and three governments currently in Libya) have meant long-standing people-smuggler routes have faced much disruption.
Islamic State did have a presence in the area before being fought out and Salman Abedi, the Manchester Arena bomber, met operatives of the group on a number of occasions.
Sabratah is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was a popular tourist destination before the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi.
5) The Weather
Frontex, the European Border and Coast Gurad Agency, has attributed the weather as a major factor limiting the number of migrants making the journey across the Mediterranean.
MSF’s Marcella Kraay told HuffPost UK: “We know that [the weather] is one of the factors that affect whether or not small boats can leave the shores of Libya.
“When there is wind from the north and big waves are breaking on the shore it makes it hard for small boats to leave, or if the moon is very bright it makes it difficult to leave under the cover of darkness.”
UPDATE: Defend Europe has claimed the Libyan Coast Guard has contacted the C-Star to in an act of solidarity whilst threatening an NGO boat nearby.
Der Tragwerk-Blog beleuchtet Herkunft, Geschichte und Natur des Bootes der libyschen Küstenwache, das gestern die Golfo Azzurro bedrohte und festhielt (links und Bilder nicht eingepflegt):
Die auf der MS Hass drehen völlig frei:
Übersetzt und bei Twitter verkauft als Unsere Nachricht an die libyschen Behörden von Tripolis, um uns bei unserem Kampf gegen die Migrationsströme zu unterstützen:
Die C Star schippert übrigens immer weiter von der libyschen Küste weg Richtung Norden. Man muß den Appell an die Einwohner von Tripolis und Umgebung also wohl als outsourcing begreifen °_O
Danke für diese Sammlung.
O sehr gern, ist mir ein Bedürfnis – danke fürs danke…;-)…
Und welcher Libyer liest das/kann das lesen?!? (Ja, ich kann kein Arabisch, bin mir aber sicher, daß die rechts anfangen und somit auch rechtsbündig formatieren und die „.“ links vom Satzende stehen.)
Twitter hat offenbar zwei Tweets von Oscar Camps (Gründer von Open Arms) verschwinden lassen (die ich hier zusammengestückelt habe, nicht wundern):
Ungefähr raubeinig übersetzt:
Oscar Camps: Daß Twitter meine Tweets blockiert, ist Boykott, x viele negative Berichte von Defend-Europe-Anhänger, wollen stören und uns stumm machen.
Oscar Camps: Kurz vor dem Akt der Piraterie der Küstenwache von Tripolis ertragen wir einigen Unsinn der Fremdenfeinde, die in der gleichen Liga spielen.
Gerard Canals: #Defend Europe versucht, unsere Rettungsboote #Golf Azzurro zu sabotieren. Sie sollten nicht fahren, wenn sie nicht von einem Erwachsenen begleitet werden.
und einen, der das Doppel-Piratenmanöver zeigt:
Schlecht übersetzt:
Er drohte, das Feuer zu eröffnen, wenn wir nicht auf seine Hoheitsgewässer zusteuern, ist eine ausgewachsene Entführung
Falls mal jemand gucken möchte, was für eine Extrem-Scheiße den Hackfressen auf der C-Star zu PR-Zwecken so einfällt: klick
Unfaßbar! Ich hoffe, die Open-Arms-Crew hängt die wegen ihres unseemännischen Verhaltens so hin, daß der verantwortliche Skipper nie wieder ein Boot unter die Füße kriegt und die Indentioten lange, schmerzhaft und teuer dafür bluten.
Noch mal Chris York, Paco Anselmi, britische Huffpost: Libyan Coastguard ‘Colluding With People-Smugglers In Mediterranean’
Anne Höhn, Der Freitag: Ein menschenverachtender Pakt
geteilt…
danke!
Danke fürs Teilen, Grüße!
Weiterlesen bei Jens Berger.
(Zitat kenntlich gemacht, links eingepflegt, dvw)
Thomas Moser, Telepolis (14.8.17): Woher kommt der Haß auf die Seenotretter?