Sterben außer Sicht

In deutschsprachigen Medien heute weitgehend unerwähnt: gestern wurde die Golfo Azzurro der spanischen Seenotretter-NGO Open Arms in internationalen Gewässern von der libyschen Küstenwache für mehrere Stunden festgesetzt und bedroht.

Die Ausnahme vom Schweigen im deutschsprachigen Blätterwald ist der Standard:

ATENCIÓN !! Golfo Azzurro de @openarms_fund está siendo secuestrado en aguas internacionales por Guarda Costas Libios, apunto dispararnos pic.twitter.com/sIBkIgFUdF — Oscar Camps (@campsoscar) August 15, 2017

„Sie drohen, auf uns zu schießen, sollten wir ihre Befehle nicht befolgen“, hieß es. Am Abend gab die NGO Entwarnung: Das Schiff sei wieder freigegeben worden, nachdem die Crew zwei Stunden lang massiv bedroht worden sei.

Bereits in der vergangenen Woche hatte Proactiva Open Arms mitgeteilt, von der Küstenwache des nordafrikanischen Landes mit Warnschüssen bedrängt worden zu sein. Die NGO aus der etwa zehn Kilometer von Barcelona entfernten katalanischen Stadt Badalona ist nach eigenen Angaben seit gut 14 Monaten mit zwei Rettungsschiffen im zentralen Mittelmeer aktiv und hat seither mehr als 20.000 Menschen gerettet.

Am Wochenende hatten die Hilfsorganisationen Sea-Eye, Ärzte ohne Grenzen und Save the Children angekündigt, sich vorläufig von Rettungseinsätzen zurückzuziehen. Als Gründe nannten sie Drohungen sowie Ankündigungen aus Libyen, die eigene Such- und Rettungszone auf internationale Gewässer auszuweiten.

 

Falls Sie das noch nicht wußten: auf der MS Hass befindet man sich mit einer der x Kriegsparteien im failed state Libyen auf Du und Du.

Was glatt gelogen ist:

Oben rechts in türkis, oberhalb von Malta sehen Sie die Aquarius, die 119 aus Seenot Gerettete (von einem Handelsschiff, auf der Open Arms erstversorgt, danach auf die Aquarius gebracht) nach mutmaßlich Catania bringt, in der Mitte in rot kreuzt die Golfo Azzurro, während die MS Hass (links, auch türkis) den Eindruck macht, als würde sie ihre PR-Reise nun abbrechen und in Richtung Norden schippern wollen (Screenshot bei marinetraffic 16.8.17, 14h)

Weiter östlich, nördlich von al Chums kreuzte die Phoenix von MOAS, die gerade ein Rendevous mit einem als pleasure boat bezeichneten Schiff hat (Screenshot ebenfalls bei marinetraffic 14h20). Entweder betreibt die libysche Küstenwache pleasure boats oder die Phoenix übernimmt gerade Schiffbrüchige.

 

 

Um sich überhaupt informieren zu können, muß man auf die englische Ausgabe der HuffPost zurück greifen (Chris York, Paco Anselmi): Defend Europe Falsely Claims Victory As Fewer Migrants Cross The Mediterranean. Here’s what’s really happening in the Med

1) The Italian Navy
On the 2 August Italy began a naval mission to assist the Libyan coast guard to curb the flow of migrants.

The numbers making the journey had been slowing over recent months but dropped sharply during the first weekend of the operation as 1,124 people were intercepted and returned to Libya, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

But aid groups suggest the apparent stemming of one problem is exacerbating another far bigger issue.

Marcella Kraay, Médecins Sans Frontières Project Coordinator currently aboard the Aquarius, told HuffPost UK: “This may sound like a solution of the problem [of people-trafficking] but actually it’s more a case of ‘out of sight, out of mind’.”

Once back in Libya, migrants face a host a host of abuses including arbitrary arrest, routine torture, forced prostitution and extortion.

Joseph, a 34-year-old Nigerian, told HuffPost UK aboard the Aquarius shortly after he was rescued: “Libyan people take us as their slaves.

“They beat us with the back of their guns or a wooden stick. In my presence they killed 19 people.

“When they kidnap you they tell you to call your family for money. If you don’t get money from your family they take you [imprison] for four months.

“They shoot the leg first. Then they kill you if you don’t pay.”

The relationship between the Italian authorities and the Libyan coast guard to deter migrant crossings was formalised way back in 2009 with The Treaty of Friendship, Partnership and Cooperation.

The latest naval mission is just the most recent example of efforts to solve – with varying degrees of success – the hugely complex problem of people-smuggling and its associated push and pull factors.

2) The Libyan Coast Guard

As mentioned above, the increased presence of the Libyan Coast Guard has resulted in more intercepted migrants as well as a reduction in the number of boats launched in the first pace.

In addition, it is the recent alarming actions of its vessels that NGOs have cited as one of the main reasons for suspending operations.

After unilaterally announcing the extension of Libyan territorial waters from the customary 12 nautical miles from shore to 70, well into what is generally considered international waters, authorities then aggressively enforced the newly-created zone.

On the 8th August, as the C-Star was floundering off the Tunisian coast suffering “technical difficulties”, a ship operated by Proactiva Open Arms was fired upon by a Libyan Coast Guard boat as seen in the video below.

The incident was repeated just today.

Italian authorities failed to condemn the threats.

Save the Children said in a statement: “Save the Children is ready and eager to deploy our vessel to the rescue zone.

“However we have a duty to ensure the safety of our team and the viability of the rescue mission. We need to have these assurances in place, before we can continue with the rescue mission as intended.

“The safety of our staff and crew is paramount and without assurances we would have to consider the possibility of a suspension – an outcome none of our staff or crew want to face.”

None of the NGOs made any mention of Defend Europe’s actions which culminated in shouting at a boat from a safe distance.

3) The Italian Government

NGOs and the Italian government have been locked in negotiations over a new Code of Conduct governing rescue missions for months, and on 29th June authorities said they even were considering stopping NGO vessels from disembarking in Italian ports.

This led to the European Commission ordering Italian authorities to draft their own version in consultation with NGOs on the 4th July – three days before the C-Star even set sail (it would be another month before it reached its intended destination of the Search and Rescue zone).

The new version contained a number of sticking points, primarily a rule which would force NGOs to sail with armed police onboard, something they argued would breach their neutrality and place further stress on the rescued.

At the time of writing, only five of the eight NGOs operating in the Med have signed up, with only three boats currently on patrol.

Fewer operations mean more people either die making the crossing or are returned to Libya.

Giorgia Linardi, a former Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) worker, told HuffPost UK: “The ones that make it to the sea are a very small selection of the ones that leave their homes.

“Some are trapped in Libya and some die along the way – so many people die on the desert crossing for example, it’s one of the most dangerous moments of the journey.”

4) Sabratah

The town of Sabratah is a key departure area on the coast Libya and violent clashes between rival governments (there are two parliaments and three governments currently in Libya) have meant long-standing people-smuggler routes have faced much disruption.

Islamic State did have a presence in the area before being fought out and Salman Abedi, the Manchester Arena bomber, met operatives of the group on a number of occasions.

Sabratah is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was a popular tourist destination before the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi.

5) The Weather

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Gurad Agency, has attributed the weather as a major factor limiting the number of migrants making the journey across the Mediterranean.

MSF’s Marcella Kraay told HuffPost UK: “We know that [the weather] is one of the factors that affect whether or not small boats can leave the shores of Libya.

“When there is wind from the north and big waves are breaking on the shore it makes it hard for small boats to leave, or if the moon is very bright it makes it difficult to leave under the cover of darkness.”

UPDATE: Defend Europe has claimed the Libyan Coast Guard has contacted the C-Star to in an act of solidarity whilst threatening an NGO boat nearby.

When contacted by HuffPost UK about their impact in the Mediterranean, a Defend Europe spokesperson said:

″[Defend Europe] has had a huge impact on the situation in the Mediterranean. The now ongoing changes are bound to the campaign and without the campaign the business of smugglers and NGOs would continue as before. Please let me further explain this conclusion:

“1) As I stated before, the CSTAR can, of course, not stop the whole NGO fleet, but this was never the plan. Just with proper research and our physical presence in the Mediterranean we crushed the narrative of ‘rescue’ and raised awareness of their taxi-like business and fundamental role for the traffickers-profits. Confirmed by a left-wing-newspaper here.

“2) We have done what usually would be the task of our governments – now it is in their hands. Of course we have no direct influence on lets say for example the Libyan coastguard or the Italian government, but we can be an idol for them, when 10 guys to the job they are supposed to do.

“3) The establishment-media completely crashed their reliability by calling our mission failed several times. After a lot of false accusations, fake news about the ship, ridiculous fantasies about some technical problems here is the reality: The CSTAR is still on sea, JugendRettet, MSF, Save the Children and SeaEye are not.”

Das left-wing-newspaper ist btw Die Welt aus dem Hause Springer.

In der 5-Punkte-Aufzählung der HuffPost fehlt noch die Rolle des Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Rom, bei dem es mich nicht überraschen würde, wenn es auf politische Weisung derzeit recht still wäre. Das Mittelmeer ist das bestüberwachte Gewässer der Welt, dort schwimmt keine Luftmatratze unbeobachtet.

 

Nur zur Erinnerung, wer u.a. libysche Küstenwache ist, gesponsert mit Geldern aus Deutschland und der EU:

 

Aber bestimmt sind die meisten deutschsprachigen Journalisten nur in den Ferien und es ist gar keine medienpolitische Absicht, weder über die Diskussion in Italien noch über die italienisch-libysche Freundschaft noch über die Ausdehnung der libyschen Hoheitsgewässer von 12 auf 70 Seemeilen noch über Ertrinkende vor der libyschen Küste noch über Versklavte, Erpresste, Vergewaltigte in libyschen Lagern noch über die Involvierung Deutschlands und der EU in das gewünschte Leiden und Sterben außer Sicht prominent zu berichten.

Und damit das Narrativ der MS Hass zu bestätigen.

 

Bild: Minimal Sea, danke an Oscar Keys, Barn Images

13 Gedanken zu „Sterben außer Sicht

  1. Der Tragwerk-Blog beleuchtet Herkunft, Geschichte und Natur des Bootes der libyschen Küstenwache, das gestern die Golfo Azzurro bedrohte und festhielt (links und Bilder nicht eingepflegt):

    Die Fotografien von Behrakis erlauben es nun, das Patrouillenboot näher zu identifizieren. Auch wenn es keine Hoheitszeichen trägt, ist es als älterer Typ der Klasse Bigliani erkennbar. Einige dieser Boote waren bereits im März 2009 von der damaligen italienischen Regierung Berlusconi an Muammar al-Gaddafi zum Geschenk gemacht worden.

    Ein Akt der Piraterie mit italienischer Beteiligung?

    Wegen der Wirren des ersten libyschen Bürgerkrieges wurden sie wieder nach Italien ausgelagert. Im Hafen von Capo Miseno bei Neapel lagen 4 Schiffe dieses Typs über Jahre an einer Mole vertäut. Die italienische Presse sprach von „Geisterschiffen“

    Im November 2016 kündigte die italienische Verteidigungsministerin Roberta Pinotti an, die Schiffe wieder in seetüchtigen Zustand zu versetzen und sie der „Regierung der nationalen Einheit“ in Tripolis zu überantworten. Die Ausbildung der Seemannschaften sollte von der italienischen Marine im Rahmen der „Operation Sophia/Eunavfor Med“ erfolgen.

    Am 2. Februar 2017 folgte die Unterzeichnung eines „Memorandums of Understanding“ zwischen Italien und der libyschen „Regierung der nationalen Einheit“ unter anderem „zur Bekämpfung der illegalen Einwanderung“. In dessen Vollzug wurden die generalüberholten vier „Geisterschiffe“ der libyschen Seite im Mai in einer Feierstunde im Hafen von Abu Sitta übergeben.

    Die militärische Registernummer „654“ weist das Schiff als eines der vier aus, die der italienische Innenminister Marco Minniti ausgehändigt hat.

    Piraterie wird verstanden als „jede rechtswidrige Gewalttat oder Freiheitsberaubung auf Hoher See gegen ein anders Schiff oder gegen Personen an Bord dieses Schiffes“. Seeräuber sind danach „die Besatzung eines privaten Schiffs“, während „Kriegsschiffe auf Hoher See vollständige Immunität“ genießen. So besagt es das Internationale Seerechtsübereinkommen der Vereinten Nationen. Offen bleibt die Frage: Nachdem zur Stunde niemand in Tripolis von dem Überfall informiert zu sein scheint, wer befiehlt tatsächlich über die „654“?

    Antwort

  2. Die auf der MS Hass drehen völlig frei:

    Übersetzt und bei Twitter verkauft als Unsere Nachricht an die libyschen Behörden von Tripolis, um uns bei unserem Kampf gegen die Migrationsströme zu unterstützen:

    Die C Star schippert übrigens immer weiter von der libyschen Küste weg Richtung Norden. Man muß den Appell an die Einwohner von Tripolis und Umgebung also wohl als outsourcing begreifen °_O

    Antwort

  3. Twitter hat offenbar zwei Tweets von Oscar Camps (Gründer von Open Arms) verschwinden lassen (die ich hier zusammengestückelt habe, nicht wundern):

    Ungefähr raubeinig übersetzt:
    Oscar Camps: Daß Twitter meine Tweets blockiert, ist Boykott, x viele negative Berichte von Defend-Europe-Anhänger, wollen stören und uns stumm machen.

    Oscar Camps: Kurz vor dem Akt der Piraterie der Küstenwache von Tripolis ertragen wir einigen Unsinn der Fremdenfeinde, die in der gleichen Liga spielen.

    Gerard Canals: #Defend Europe versucht, unsere Rettungsboote #Golf Azzurro zu sabotieren. Sie sollten nicht fahren, wenn sie nicht von einem Erwachsenen begleitet werden.

    und einen, der das Doppel-Piratenmanöver zeigt:

    Schlecht übersetzt:
    Er drohte, das Feuer zu eröffnen, wenn wir nicht auf seine Hoheitsgewässer zusteuern, ist eine ausgewachsene Entführung

    Antwort

    • Falls mal jemand gucken möchte, was für eine Extrem-Scheiße den Hackfressen auf der C-Star zu PR-Zwecken so einfällt: klick
      Unfaßbar! Ich hoffe, die Open-Arms-Crew hängt die wegen ihres unseemännischen Verhaltens so hin, daß der verantwortliche Skipper nie wieder ein Boot unter die Füße kriegt und die Indentioten lange, schmerzhaft und teuer dafür bluten.

      Antwort

  4. Noch mal Chris York, Paco Anselmi, britische Huffpost: Libyan Coastguard ‘Colluding With People-Smugglers In Mediterranean’

    AQUARIUS, Mediterranean Sea – Migrants rescued from the Mediterranean have told HuffPost UK the Libyan Coast Guard is colluding with people-smugglers – despite an official crackdown launched earlier this month.

    Speaking aboard the SOS Méditerranée-operated vessel Aquarius Wednesday morning, a number of mainly Sudanese migrants gave a remarkable insight into their perilous journey from north Africa to Europe.

    Ghanim, 20, told HuffPost UK: “A [Libyan] colonel called Said was in charge of camp [detention centre] and departures. He was a high rank official from the army. His men had trucks with heavy guns.

    “We had to wait for the right moment [for the boat to depart].

    ″[The smugglers] told me his army was paying the Coast Guard to protect our boat to get out of Libyan waters.”

    Antwort

  5. Anne Höhn, Der Freitag: Ein menschenverachtender Pakt

    Vergangenen Donnerstag hat die international anerkannte libysche Regierung in der Hauptstadt Tripolis öffentlich die Ausdehnung ihres Seenotrettungszone angekündigt. Diese umfasst nun wohl ein Gebiet von bis zu 70 Meilen vor der libyschen Küste, weit mehr als die zuvor geltende 12-Meilen-Zone.

    Flüchtende, die jetzt in dem Mittelmeergebiet aufgegriffen werden, müssen damit rechnen, in das von Bürgerkrieg gebeutelte Libyen zurückgebracht zu werden, wo ihnen Terror, Folter und Vergewaltigung drohen. Der Weg nach Europa ist geblockt.

    Darauf hat die EU offenbar systematisch hingearbeitet. Im Frühjahr verlangte der italienische Innenminister Marco Minniti von verschiedenen Hilfsorganisationen einen völkerrechtswidrigen Verhaltenskodex zu unterschreiben. Einige Organisationen weigerten sich, prompt wurde ein Schiff der deutschen NGO Jugend rettet beschlagnahmt und auf Lampedusa festgesetzt. Die Botschaft war klar: Wir wollen keine Rettung. Lieber tote Geflüchtete, als solche, die bei uns ankommen. Je länger sich die anderen europäischen Staaten weigerten Italien zu entlasten, desto mehr Einfluss traten sie an die libyschen Marodeure ab. Jetzt ist das eingetreten, womit die EU kalkuliert haben dürfte: Die Helfer ziehen sich ob der zunehmenden Bedrohung zurück, Flüchtende werden von der Küstenwache inhaftiert oder sterben bei dem Fluchtversuch. Erledigt wird die Drecksarbeit von Libyen.

    Antwort

  7. Es ist schon paradox – während im Sommer 2017 ein Song über einen Flüchtlingshelfer aus dem „Sommer 89“ zum Netz-Hit wird, werden die Seenotretter der Gegenwart kriminalisiert, die jährlich tausende Flüchtlinge im Mittelmeer vor dem Ertrinken retten. In unseren Herzen sind „wir“ die Guten, die mit dem Bolzenschneider die Zäune niederreißen. In der Realität sind „wir“ jedoch die Bösen, die Mauern bauen, Flüchtlinge am Liebsten verrecken ließen und dafür mit Warlords ins Bett steigen, die „wir“ normalerweise nicht eines Blickes würdigen würden. Vielleicht sollte Chinas Staatspräsident Xi Jinping beim nächsten Treffen mit den Führern der EU einmal die Menschenrechtssituation an der europäischen Südgrenze ansprechen, bevor er den Europäern lukrative Geschäfte in Aussicht stellt? Der Sommer 2017 ist nur mit einer dezenten Dosis Zynismus zu ertragen.

    Weiterlesen bei Jens Berger.

    (Zitat kenntlich gemacht, links eingepflegt, dvw)

    Antwort

  8. Thomas Moser, Telepolis (14.8.17): Woher kommt der Haß auf die Seenotretter?

    … die NGOs sind nicht nur Lebensretter, sie sind auch ein Medium. Sie machen die Not, die Dramatik und die Individuen sichtbar. Sie brechen das Tabu. Nicht, weil sie es brechen wollen, sondern allein dadurch, dass sie Schiffbrüchige retten.

    Das zersprengt das verordnete Schweigen und wie bei einem Vulkan – oder besser: einer Eiterbeule – drängt alles, was unterdrückt wurde, an die Oberfläche. Schonungslos und unzweideutig – auch in seiner ganzen Hässlichkeit. Von gewissem Wert ist das deshalb, weil man nun weiß, woran man ist.

    Im O-Ton: „Selbsternannte Seenotretter“, „verlängerter Arm der Schlepper“, „Schlepper-NGOs“, „Kriminelle, die zu Lebensrettern erklärt werden“ und die „die Toten auf dem Gewissen haben“, „Anti-Deutsche“, ein „Rettungsunwesen“, „Rettungstheater“, „ohne NGOs keine Seenot“, „Missbrauch des Seerechts“, „man sollte ihre Schiffe versenken oder beschlagnahmen und Kapitänen ihre Führungserlaubnis entziehen“, „kriminelle Vereinigungen und Banden“, „Asylindustrie“, „Migrationsindustrie“.

    Wohlgemerkt: keine Zuschreibungen für diejenigen, die in Libyen Fluchtwillige finanziell ausnehmen und oft mit Waffengewalt auf die seeuntauglichen Boote treiben, sondern für diejenigen, die den Verzweifelten in ihrer Todesangst auf dem Wasser helfen. Eine bewusste Verkehrung der Tatsachen. Genau wie jene, die Menschen würden sich aufs Meer begeben, weil dort die Rettungsschiffe warteten.

    … Helfer erinnern durch ihre Taten daran, dass geholfen werden muss.

    Eigentlicher Schauplatz der Auseinandersetzung ist für die Schmähkritiker deshalb nicht das Mittelmeer, sondern Deutschland. Es geht ihnen um die Verhältnisse und den politischen Gegner hier im eigenen Land. Um Raumgewinn und die Erringung von Hegemonie als Voraussetzung für die Angriffe auf soziale und politische Rechte. Ganz oben das Asylrecht. Eine AfD ist dabei nicht etwa Systemopposition, sondern willkommenes Werkzeug der De Maizières.

    Und die Verrohung der Kommunikation ist Teil der Strategie der Entsachlichung. Wer keine Argumente hat, greift zur Gewalt, zunächst zur Gewalt in der Sprache.

    Wem ein Menschenleben im Mittelmeer gleichgültig ist, interessiert der sich tatsächlich für Menschen im eigenen Land?

    Antwort

