Sterben außer Sicht

In deutschsprachigen Medien heute weitgehend unerwähnt: gestern wurde die Golfo Azzurro der spanischen Seenotretter-NGO Open Arms in internationalen Gewässern von der libyschen Küstenwache für mehrere Stunden festgesetzt und bedroht.

Die Ausnahme vom Schweigen im deutschsprachigen Blätterwald ist der Standard:

Falls Sie das noch nicht wußten: auf der MS Hass befindet man sich mit einer der x Kriegsparteien im failed state Libyen auf Du und Du.

Was glatt gelogen ist:

Oben rechts in türkis, oberhalb von Malta sehen Sie die Aquarius, die 119 aus Seenot Gerettete (von einem Handelsschiff, auf der Open Arms erstversorgt, danach auf die Aquarius gebracht) nach mutmaßlich Catania bringt, in der Mitte in rot kreuzt die Golfo Azzurro, während die MS Hass (links, auch türkis) den Eindruck macht, als würde sie ihre PR-Reise nun abbrechen und in Richtung Norden schippern wollen (Screenshot bei marinetraffic 16.8.17, 14h)

Weiter östlich, nördlich von al Chums kreuzte die Phoenix von MOAS, die gerade ein Rendevous mit einem als pleasure boat bezeichneten Schiff hat (Screenshot ebenfalls bei marinetraffic 14h20). Entweder betreibt die libysche Küstenwache pleasure boats oder die Phoenix übernimmt gerade Schiffbrüchige.

Um sich überhaupt informieren zu können, muß man auf die englische Ausgabe der HuffPost zurück greifen (Chris York, Paco Anselmi): Defend Europe Falsely Claims Victory As Fewer Migrants Cross The Mediterranean. Here’s what’s really happening in the Med

1) The Italian Navy

On the 2 August Italy began a naval mission to assist the Libyan coast guard to curb the flow of migrants.

The numbers making the journey had been slowing over recent months but dropped sharply during the first weekend of the operation as 1,124 people were intercepted and returned to Libya, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

But aid groups suggest the apparent stemming of one problem is exacerbating another far bigger issue.

Marcella Kraay, Médecins Sans Frontières Project Coordinator currently aboard the Aquarius, told HuffPost UK: “This may sound like a solution of the problem [of people-trafficking] but actually it’s more a case of ‘out of sight, out of mind’.”

Once back in Libya, migrants face a host a host of abuses including arbitrary arrest, routine torture, forced prostitution and extortion.

Joseph, a 34-year-old Nigerian, told HuffPost UK aboard the Aquarius shortly after he was rescued: “Libyan people take us as their slaves.

“They beat us with the back of their guns or a wooden stick. In my presence they killed 19 people.

“When they kidnap you they tell you to call your family for money. If you don’t get money from your family they take you [imprison] for four months.

“They shoot the leg first. Then they kill you if you don’t pay.”

The relationship between the Italian authorities and the Libyan coast guard to deter migrant crossings was formalised way back in 2009 with The Treaty of Friendship, Partnership and Cooperation.

The latest naval mission is just the most recent example of efforts to solve – with varying degrees of success – the hugely complex problem of people-smuggling and its associated push and pull factors.

2) The Libyan Coast Guard

As mentioned above, the increased presence of the Libyan Coast Guard has resulted in more intercepted migrants as well as a reduction in the number of boats launched in the first pace.

In addition, it is the recent alarming actions of its vessels that NGOs have cited as one of the main reasons for suspending operations.

After unilaterally announcing the extension of Libyan territorial waters from the customary 12 nautical miles from shore to 70, well into what is generally considered international waters, authorities then aggressively enforced the newly-created zone.

On the 8th August, as the C-Star was floundering off the Tunisian coast suffering “technical difficulties”, a ship operated by Proactiva Open Arms was fired upon by a Libyan Coast Guard boat as seen in the video below.

Sucedió ayer 8:30am en aguas internacionales. Patrullera guardacostas Libios, formados y financiados #UE, amenaza y dispara #OpenArms pic.twitter.com/tYqeBDFclF — PROACTIVA OPEN ARMS (@openarms_fund) August 8, 2017

The incident was repeated just today.

#URGENTE #ESTAPASANDO Secuestro #GolfoAzzurro Aguas Internacionales por Guarda Costas libios.Amenazan con disparar si no seguimos órdenes pic.twitter.com/0vY5Kbt0Wp — PROACTIVA OPEN ARMS (@openarms_fund) August 15, 2017

Italian authorities failed to condemn the threats. Save the Children said in a statement: “Save the Children is ready and eager to deploy our vessel to the rescue zone. “However we have a duty to ensure the safety of our team and the viability of the rescue mission. We need to have these assurances in place, before we can continue with the rescue mission as intended. “The safety of our staff and crew is paramount and without assurances we would have to consider the possibility of a suspension – an outcome none of our staff or crew want to face.” None of the NGOs made any mention of Defend Europe’s actions which culminated in shouting at a boat from a safe distance.

🇬🇧 Our crew sending a message to the Aquarius!#DefendEurope pic.twitter.com/ATxSNQwM8a — Defend Europe (@DefendEuropeID) August 6, 2017 3) The Italian Government NGOs and the Italian government have been locked in negotiations over a new Code of Conduct governing rescue missions for months, and on 29th June authorities said they even were considering stopping NGO vessels from disembarking in Italian ports. This led to the European Commission ordering Italian authorities to draft their own version in consultation with NGOs on the 4th July – three days before the C-Star even set sail (it would be another month before it reached its intended destination of the Search and Rescue zone).