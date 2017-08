„If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention“

Jan Rose Kasmir, Demonstration gegen den Vietnamkrieg 1967

None of them made eye contact. They stonewalled me. But the photographer later told me he noticed them shaking.

Staring is power. Santiago de Chile September 2016

Minsk März 2017

Protest gegen die Regierung, Sofia, Bulgarien, November 2013

Woman in red, Gezipark, Istanbul, Juni 2013

Tess Asplund gegen 300 Nazis in Borlänge, Schweden, Mai 2016.

It was an impulse. I was so angry, I just went out into the street. I was thinking: hell no, they can’t march here! I had this adrenaline. No Nazi is going to march here, it’s not okay.